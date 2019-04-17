Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WESTBROOK - Lorraine G. Cutter, 90, of Westbrook, passed away late Saturday afternoon on April 13, 2019, at home.She was born in Portland on Dec. 3, 1928, the daughter of Edward C. and Elizabeth (Carter) Harrigan. She was a graduate of Portland High School, class of 1946.On Aug. 5, 1950, she married her husband, William, in Cape Elizabeth. They enjoyed being together and traveling around the world while William was in the United States Army. Lorraine loved being a homemaker and raising her family. She served an apprenticeship in cosmetology and owned and operated Cutter's Beauty Shop in South Portland for almost 20 years.Lorraine took great pride in fashion, she was known for always dressing up and taking great pride in looking meticulous. She also enjoyed traveling, entertaining and sharing elegant food with her family and friends. She was known for being generous and sharing, always willing to help those she loved.She was a devoted wife and mother. Through her teachings in life, we were able to create many wonderful memories that we will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed by many.She was predeceased by her husband, William B. Cutter on Dec. 14, 1998; one brother and five sisters.She is survived by three children, Ginger Johnson and her husband, Dennis, Melda Montgomery and her husband, Tom and William B. Cutter Jr. and his wife, Cheryl. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Tommy, James, Stephanie, Charlotte, Patti and Alisha; and two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Charlie; one sister, Betty Hines; and several nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Martha's Church in Kennebunk. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk. To view Lorraine's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit







WESTBROOK - Lorraine G. Cutter, 90, of Westbrook, passed away late Saturday afternoon on April 13, 2019, at home.She was born in Portland on Dec. 3, 1928, the daughter of Edward C. and Elizabeth (Carter) Harrigan. She was a graduate of Portland High School, class of 1946.On Aug. 5, 1950, she married her husband, William, in Cape Elizabeth. They enjoyed being together and traveling around the world while William was in the United States Army. Lorraine loved being a homemaker and raising her family. She served an apprenticeship in cosmetology and owned and operated Cutter's Beauty Shop in South Portland for almost 20 years.Lorraine took great pride in fashion, she was known for always dressing up and taking great pride in looking meticulous. She also enjoyed traveling, entertaining and sharing elegant food with her family and friends. She was known for being generous and sharing, always willing to help those she loved.She was a devoted wife and mother. Through her teachings in life, we were able to create many wonderful memories that we will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed by many.She was predeceased by her husband, William B. Cutter on Dec. 14, 1998; one brother and five sisters.She is survived by three children, Ginger Johnson and her husband, Dennis, Melda Montgomery and her husband, Tom and William B. Cutter Jr. and his wife, Cheryl. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Tommy, James, Stephanie, Charlotte, Patti and Alisha; and two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Charlie; one sister, Betty Hines; and several nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Martha's Church in Kennebunk. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk. To view Lorraine's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Cote Funeral Home

87 James St

Saco , ME 04072

(207) 284-4464 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com