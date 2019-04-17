WESTBROOK - Lorraine G. Cutter, 90, of Westbrook, passed away late Saturday afternoon on April 13, 2019, at home.She was born in Portland on Dec. 3, 1928, the daughter of Edward C. and Elizabeth (Carter) Harrigan. She was a graduate of Portland High School, class of 1946.On Aug. 5, 1950, she married her husband, William, in Cape Elizabeth. They enjoyed being together and traveling around the world while William was in the United States Army. Lorraine loved being a homemaker and raising her family. She served an apprenticeship in cosmetology and owned and operated Cutter's Beauty Shop in South Portland for almost 20 years.Lorraine took great pride in fashion, she was known for always dressing up and taking great pride in looking meticulous. She also enjoyed traveling, entertaining and sharing elegant food with her family and friends. She was known for being generous and sharing, always willing to help those she loved.She was a devoted wife and mother. Through her teachings in life, we were able to create many wonderful memories that we will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed by many.She was predeceased by her husband, William B. Cutter on Dec. 14, 1998; one brother and five sisters.She is survived by three children, Ginger Johnson and her husband, Dennis, Melda Montgomery and her husband, Tom and William B. Cutter Jr. and his wife, Cheryl. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Tommy, James, Stephanie, Charlotte, Patti and Alisha; and two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Charlie; one sister, Betty Hines; and several nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Martha's Church in Kennebunk. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk. To view Lorraine's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com
Cote Funeral Home
87 James St
Saco, ME 04072
(207) 284-4464
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019