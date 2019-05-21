WESTBROOK- Lorraine B. Gouzie, 91, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at the home of her daughter Simone and husband, Ron, where she resided for the past 10 months. Lorraine was born in Westbrook, March 31, 1928, the youngest of nine children to Euclide Bouthilette and Clara Rose Martel. Lorraine married the love of her life Phillipe J. Gouzie on June 21, 1947, celebrating 63 years until his death in April 2011. They raised two daughters, Simone Lachance, of Windham and Sharon Lewis, of South Portland; three grandsons, Steven Lachance and wife, Laurie, of Windham, Jeffrey Lachance and wife, Libby, of Westbrook, and Michael Hudson and wife, Magda, of Colorado; and one, granddaughter, Laura Peterson of Westbrook; five great-granddaughters, one great-grandson and one great-great-grandson, along with many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank hospice for their care of Lorraine, especially the kindness of Jay and Lynn. A memorial service for Lorraine will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, with a burial to follow at St. Hyacinths Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences and to participate in Lorraine's online tribute, visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 21, 2019