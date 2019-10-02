PORTLAND - Lorene "Renee" M. (Cash) Deprez, 86, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, at the Barron Center surrounded by her loving family.
Lorene was born in South Portland on Nov. 13, 1932, the daughter of the late Lawrence D. and Eleanor (Wallace) Cash. Growing up in Cash Corner, she attended local schools and graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1952. Following high school, Lorene was the director of the Neighborhood Center in Portland for many years, followed by working at the YMCA as a bookkeeper until her retirement. During her retirement she worked at the South Portland Municipal Golf Course and cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was an accomplished piano player and she shared her love of music by playing piano at nursing homes as well as the organ at The Elks Club B.P.O.E 188. She enjoyed all kinds of music, had a love for dancing, enjoyed playing cribbage and bowling. She was a member of the The Elks Club B.P.O.E 188 (where she was the 2008 Elk of the year and the first female Elk of the year) and was a member of the Osewantha garden club of South Portland.
She was predeceased by her son, Charles Croxford; two sisters, Dorothea Blanchard and Edyth Lloyd. She is survived by three sons, Ed Croxford and companion Robin of South Portland, David and Cindy Croxford of Gorham; four daughters, Marie Croxford of South Portland; Patty and Dennis Evans of Windham, Pamela and Chuck LaMay of South Portland, Ellie and Jim Califano of Harrison; daughter-in-law, Miyon Croxford of Massachusetts; a sister, Joyce Brackett of Mexico, Maine; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours celebrating Lorene's life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. A reception will immediately follow at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Lorene's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to:
The Maine Chapter,
383 US Route One, Suite 2C,
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019