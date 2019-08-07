SOUTH PORTLAND - Lola Berta Kretch Yellen of South Portland, Maine and Daytona Beach, Florida died peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, surrounded by her family and friends. She was 91 years of age.
Lola was born on December 15, 1927, the second child of William and Bertha Kretch of Bronx, New York. She graduated from New York University at 20 years of age, studying sociology and receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree.
After graduating from NYU, Lola worked for the Johnson O'Connor Research Foundation in New York City and volunteered at the New York City Mission Society.
Lola married Donald Yellen of Fishkill, New York in1954 and together they raised 6 children.
Lola is survived by children James Yellen and Mary Stuhr Yellen of New York City; Thomas Yellen and Eiko Yellen of Tokyo, Japan; Steven Yellen and Tracy Williams Yellen of El Paso Texas; Donna Yellen of South Portland, Gail Yellen-Shiring and Eugene Yellen-Shiring of Madison, Wisconsin; Michael Yellen and Mikako Nishikawa of South Portland; and bonus daughter, Tara Loughlin of South Portland.
Lola loved her fifteen grandchildren: Garrett Yellen Reuscher, Casey Shiring, Abby Yellen Reuscher, Bennett Shiring, Soya Yellen, Marielle Shiring, Lynn Yellen, Liam Shiring, Anna Jo Yellen, Emma Yellen, Therese Shiring, Sophia Yellen, Caden Yellen, Quinn Yellen, and Charlotte Yellen.
She is predeceased by her husband Donald Yellen who passed in 1986.
Lola's family will hold an open visitation and wake at her home on 94 Willow Street in South Portland, from 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 8th.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 10th at St. Mary's Church in Fishkill, New York. Burial will follow at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Preble Street, 38 Preble Street, Portland, Maine - www.preblestreet.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019