SOUTH PORTLAND - Lola K. Yellen, of South Portland, Maine, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 91 years of age.
She is survived by her six children, including Donna Yellen and Michael Yellen of South Portland and honorary daughter, Tara Loughlin of South Portland.
Visitation to be held at her family home on 94 Willow Street in South Portland on Thursday, August 8, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Please join Lola's family for any of this time of remembrance.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019