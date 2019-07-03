SCARBOROUGH - Jinny Delano (Lois Virginia King Delano) died on her own terms on June 20, 2019, at the age of 95. A lifelong advocate of the right to die with dignity, she made the decision to stop eating and drinking after a taking a last wonderful vacation in Barcelona with her daughters, June and Liz. She was loved and supported by her family and friends at Piper Shores, fellow book club readers, Wellesley alumnae, museum docents and others who knew and cared for her (which was everyone who met her).
Jinny was born in 1923 to Betty and Cleo King, growing up in Seattle with deep ties to the Pacific Northwest. She attended Wellesley College and then did graduate studies in economics at Boston University. She met her husband, Myles Delano of Maine, while working as a lecturer at BU, and they married in 1948. While her husband completed his doctoral studies, Jinny became the consummate hostess and a renowned cook, entertaining friends and graduate students. She and her husband moved to Seattle where she was an avid hiker and skier, an artist, a political activist with the League of Women Voters.
In 1965, Jinny and her family moved to Michigan and, once again, she stepped into political activism and community service. She was a lobbyist, journalist and outspoken advocate for environmental and social issues of the day. She continued to hike and ski, and to host large parties with wonderful food and drink.
When Myles retired, they moved to Gainesville, Fla., and purchased cottages on Crescent Lake in Raymond, Maine. For many years, they spent the winters in Gainesville and the summers in Maine. Jinny was a museum docent in both places. She loved guiding tours of children through the museums, engaging them in the art and helping them find their sense of aesthetic.
Eventually, Jinny and Myles' settled completely in Maine. She continued her activism and support of the Portland Art Museum, even after they moved to the retirement community Piper Shores. When Myles died in 2011, Jinny became an outspoken advocate for the right to die and started a group of like-minded people call The Down the River Group. She lobbied in the Maine Legislature and was ecstatic when Right-to-Die legislation was passed not long before her death.
She was also an amazing Mom who taught her daughters to cook, to laugh, to question, to speak out, and how to skinny dip at night under the stars.
Jinny is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth A. Delano and June E.K. Delano, both of Portland; as well as a nephew, John McFee of San Diego. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Myles S. Delano; and her sister, June McFee.
A celebration of Jinny's life will be held at Piper Shores in Scarborough for fellow residents and staff whose lives she enriched and was enriched by.
Donations in her name may be made to the
Portland Museum of Art and Portland Wheelers.
