Lois Jean Platt

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Jean Platt.

PORTLAND - Lois Jean Platt passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. She lived at Seventy-Five State Street, Portland, where in her final days she was well loved and cared for. Better known as Jean, she was full of life and graciousness.

For a complete obituary, to sign Jean's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com.

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com