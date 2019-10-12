Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Davis. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Obituary

FALMOUTH - Lois Davis, 90, passed peacefully in her home at Ocean View in Falmouth, Maine, on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019.



Lois entered this world on Aug. 17, 1929, in Wildwood Park (Cumberland) where the family resided as part of the Pasen's Estate/Farm/Stables which her father Theodore was responsible for managing. Lois cherished her childhood days at Wildwood Park and attended Greely Institute graduating with the class of 1947.



Entering the work world, Lois was employed first by Blue Cross/Blue Shield where she enjoyed her professional growth and experiences over nearly 20 years. During this time frame Lois met her soon to be husband, William (Bill) Davis - who worked in the restaurant and food supply industry. She and her husband would later own and operate grills/restaurants successfully in Randolph, Maine, and Crescent City, Fla. Lois and Bill lived happily together eventually returned to the family home on Cousin's Island in the mid-'70s.



After Bill's passing in 1985, Lois continued to live with her mother, Eva, and her treasured sister, Jean. Lois and Jean continued to manage that family home together until they retired to the beautiful surroundings and comforts of the Ocean View community in Falmouth several years ago.



Besides regular boat outings and beach parties with friends on Wildwood Park and later on Cousin's Island, one of Lois's favorite life experiences was the cross country trip that Lois and her sister, Jean, took together in Jean's first new car - a white 1952 Ford. Two capable, determined and happy young women trusting their instincts and each other to navigate the country's highways and road systems for more than 4,000 miles during the months of May-August in 1953.



The trip was to cover a mix of extended family locations throughout the U.S., and would include bucket list destinations such as Atlanta, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and the entire Pacific West Coast before turning to head back east through cities like Chicago and Detroit. Favorite memories included regular star sightings and autographs from celebrities of the '50s, such as Cary Grant, Charlton Heston and Shellie Winters.



A recent favorite of Lois' was attending her first MLB game last year as part of a joint 89/90th birthday celebration for Lois and Jean. They were each hosted as VIP's by Boston Red Sox/Fenway Park. At the top of the sixth inning the center field scoreboard wished them happy birthday and the entire Fenway section 21 joined in singing. Lois beamed. Memories of her happiness in life and her quick smile will burn brightly with us forever.



Lois was predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Eva Fiske, her husband, William Davis, and her brother, Wayne Fiske. Lois is survived by her sisters, Jean Fiske and Beverly Sherman, Richard – predeceased; nieces, Terry Northrop (Jamie) and Tammy Zullo (Paul); her nephew, David Sherman (Elizabeth), and countless great and great-great nieces and nephews who all adored "Aunt Lois"



A private family service will be held graveside at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth. The family wishes to thank Lois's many friends at Ocean View and extended family who have kindly reached out with their thoughts and prayers. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.







