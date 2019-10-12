SCARBOROUGH - Lois A. O'Brien, 92, of Scarborough, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019.
She was born July 13, 1927, in Falmouth, Maine, the daughter of Ernest C. and Cecelia E. (Eldred) Baker.
She retired from AT&T in 1989, and was spokeswoman in 1979 for AT&T's new concept of operators answering the phones using their full name.
Lois was the first female skin diver, she was member of Maine Marine Alpine Diving Club and a member of Jasper N. Keller Pioneer Chapter.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Henry O'Brien; her daughter, Laurie Craven, her sons, Edward and Timothy O'Brien, and her sister, Natalie Lemmon.
She is survived by her son, David Craven and his wife, Carmel; grandsons, Phillip, Patrick, and Tyler O'Brien; her granddaughter, Nicole Tucker; her brother, Ernest Baker; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 12, 2019