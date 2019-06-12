PORTLAND - Lloyd Robbins Knight, known to many as "Cap'n Lloyd," died on June 9, 2019, surrounded by family. Knight was born to Everett S. Knight and Jessie R. Knight in Limerick, Maine, Oct. 5, 1922, at the same farm where his father and grandfather were born.He graduated from Sanford High School in 1941 and from Bowdoin College in 1945. Despite being recruited as a knuckleball pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, Knight went on to attend the Curtis Institute of Music and the Academy of Vocal Arts both in Philadelphia where he met his wife, Ellen Carleen. They were married in 1946.After 12 years on the stage and TV, Knight returned to Maine to become part of the first CBS-affiliate in Maine WGAN TV, Channel 13. He had many jobs but in his most famous role, Knight created the persona of "Cap'n Lloyd" in 1960. He is well known in the Portland area for his live daily show "Cap'n and the Kids." When the show ended in 1974, Knight continued to work for WGAN, then WGME TV. as a sales and advertising executive. Knight was inducted into the Maine Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2004. Knight was active in Rotary, the Red Cross, and church choirs at Woodfords Congregational Church and Williston-West Church in Portland.Knight is survived by his wife, Ellen (Carleen) Knight; his five children, Everett R. Knight of Palm Coast, Fla., Karla A. Knight and her husband Tom Murphy of Maynard, Mass., Roy C. Knight and his wife Liddy Berry of Holden, Mass., Cornell F. Knight and his wife Kay Rand of Bar Harbor and Eric I. Knight and his wife Ellen of Cape Elizabeth. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nephews.Visiting hours are Friday, June 14, at the Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a celebration of life from 3 to 4 p.m. and a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center next to the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date.A more detailed obituary is available on legacy.comIn lieu of flowers,the family requests that donations be made in Lloyd'smemory to the:Limerick HistoricalSocietyP.O. Box 83Limerick Maine 04048 or toNorthern Light Mercy Hospital Foundation(for the TylerHospice Suite)PO Box 679Portland, ME 04104-9804
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 12, 2019