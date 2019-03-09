Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd M. Barnes Jr.. View Sign

WESTBROOK - Lloyd M. Barnes Jr., 87, passed away March 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 18, 1931, a son of Lloyd and Helen (Edwards) Barnes Sr.



Lloyd or "Sonny" grew up in Deering Center and attended local schools.



He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and proudly served from 1951 to 1971, making his career as a Chief Petty Officer.



On June 27, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Dawn-Marie Currie. Lloyd was a sports fan and loved watching the Red Sox and Patriots play. After retirement, he worked many years at Patio Park in Gorham, doing carpentry and remodeling, where he was known to all as "Barney".



He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn-Marie Barnes; daughters, Christa Holbrook (Clark), and Cathleen Lunetta (Joseph); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Lynn Baldwin.



He was predeceased by his siblings, Donald Barnes and Patricia Paige.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092, where a period of visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the start of the service.



To express condolences, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions can be made to:



Boys and Girls Club



of Portland,



c/o Lauren Farina,



Chief Development Officer,



P.O. Box 7830,



Portland, ME 04112.







35 Church Street

Westbrook , ME 04092

