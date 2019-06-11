Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Llewellyn Evans "Lew" Clark. View Sign Obituary

FALMOUTH - Llewellyn "Lew" Evans Clark, Ph.D., passed away peacefully at his home in Ocean View, Falmouth, Maine, on June 5, 2019. Lew was born on July 30, 1932, in Brunswick, Maine, to Rev. Clarence and Beatrice Wright Clark. Lew graduated from Westbrook High in 1950 and enrolled in the University of Maine. While at the University of Maine, Lew earned several academic honors including the Tau Beta Pi award and the Washington Watch Award, played varsity football and joined the Sigma Chi fraternity, where he made lifelong friends. Lew was a loyal member of the class of 1954, and completed his B.S. in mechanical engineering and pulp and paper certificate in 1955. He stayed at U. Maine as an associate engineering professor until 1968, and was an assistant varsity football coach through 1959. He earned his Ph.D. in civil engineering from the University of Colorado in 1966.



In 1953, Lew married Dorothy Ann Stone and they had a child, Charles "Rocky" Stone. Dorothy passed away shortly after the birth of Rocky in 1954. In 1956, Lew married Martha Jo Trefethen. Together they raised Rocky and had Susan Elizabeth, Deborah Jo, and John David. In 1993, Lew's daughter, Deborah Jo Dennison, predeceased him.



In 1968, Lew and family moved to Pittsfield, Mass. to work for the Beloit Corporation where he spent the next 12 years as director of research and development. Lew became passionate about waste to energy and was responsible for design, construction and operation of the Pittsfield Resource Recovery Facility for which he was recognized through several awards. He was inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Francis Crowe Society in 2007 and received the ASME Pioneer Award in 2018, for outstanding contributions in his field.



In 1988, Lew married Shirley Mahony. Together they lived in Massachusetts, summered at Lew's beloved camp on the coast of Maine and traveled the world. Shirley predeceased him in 2015.



Lew was an avid conservationist and builder. At his father's side, and during the years of the Depression, he began his life long passion for building and using resources wisely. He ultimately built three homes, three camps, three tennis courts and countless toys and tables for his children and grandchildren.



Lew earned his pilots license in the early '80s and logged hundreds of hours for business and pleasure. He was an avid skier, sailor, tennis and pickleball player. He sang with the Berkshire Hillsmen and was part of numerous church choirs.



In 2016 Lew returned Maine to live at Ocean View, Falmouth with partner, Priscilla Simm. There he joined the chorus and participated in various activities.



Lew is survived by his children, Rocky (Anne), Susan Henderson and John (Missy); son-in-law, Rick (Shannon) Dennison; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; Shirley's children, Jill (Nicola Bell) and Craig (Marge) Mahony; his brother, Richard (Julie) Clark; sister-in-law, Margery Clark; several nieces and nephews and his partner, Priscilla Simm. His brother Charles also predeceased him.



At Lew's request, his body was donated to the University of New England Medical School for research. There will be a private memorial service at the family camp on Sebago Lake at a later date.



Gifts in memory of Lew may be made at



University of Maine Foundation/ Llewellyn Clark Memorial



Two Alumni Place



Orono, ME 04469-5792.







