NAPLES - Lisa Marie Parkhurst, 57, of Naples died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home. Born in Haverhill, Mass., on July 7, 1961. Daughter of Joseph Leblanc and Constance (Belval) Leblanc. She was a member of Haverhill High School, class of 1979. Worked as a CNA at Nevins Adult Day Health in Methuen, moved to Naples and worked at The Gorham House in Gorham.Lisa loved spending time with her family and friends, fishing and sight seeing with her fiance and long time companion of 22 years, Mark C. Smith. In addition to her mother and fiance, survivors include Danielle and Huron Escribano, Joseph and Lauren Parkhurst, Brianna Parkhurst. Grandchildren; Gaige and Rylee Swan, Blake Bunnell and Preston Escribano. Four brothers, Robert LeBlanc, David LeBlanc, John LeBlanc, Jeffery LeBlanc and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco, Maine. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, at Elmwood Cemetery in Haverhill, Mass. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 27, 2019