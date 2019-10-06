PORTLAND - Linwood "Archie" Kenneth Archambeau, 85, of South Grafton Street, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019, at his residence, following a brief illness.
He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of John A. and Edna R. (Whitney) Archambeau.
He graduated from Portland High School in 1952. Linwood served in the U.S Army during the Korean War 1952-1954. He was very proud of his years serving his country and the honors he received. After being honorably discharged he began to work as a plumber for 42 years and retired from the Phoenix Welding Company, Portland Maine.
Archie enjoyed vacationing at his camp in North Conway New Hampshire, being with friends and family, reading, taking cruises and watching sports. He always looked forward to his monthly group trips to Atlantic City with Mega Tours, where he made countless friends over the 17 years of making the monthly group trips.
He was predeceased by his wife, Caroline J. (Kennedy) Archambeau, who was married to Linwood for 63 years, his brother Dr. John Archambeau, and his parents.
He is survived by his nephews Robert A. Simmons Jr. of Windham, Edward A. Simmons and his wife Beth of Buxton, Kevin B. Simmons of Portland and Caribou and his partner David Katz of Boston, as well as three great nieces Jessica Simmons of Gray, Samantha Simmons of Augusta, and Emily Simmons of Buxton. He leaves several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a prayer service by CN. Fr. Larry Weeks at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a reception will follow at the funeral home between 11:30 &1:30. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Falmouth Maine. To send a tribute in memory of Archie please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nursing staff of Mercy Hospital, Advantage Home Care of Portland, the staff at Seaside, Portland, and Nate and Anja Stevens, and Family of South Grafton Street, Portland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to:
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
678 Washington Avenue
Portland, ME 04103
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019