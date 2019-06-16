Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Paul. View Sign Obituary

WINDHAM - Linda Paul, 82, died on June 4, 2019 after suffering complications from a fall. She was born on June 1, 1937 in Portland. She was the daughter of John King Maguire and Barbara Elizabeth Thorndike Maguire.



Linda graduated from Deering High School class of 1955. She married the love of her life Kent Paul on Dec. 29, 1962. After high school she went to work as a secretary for TWA Airlines in New York City. In later years Linda was a school bus driver for the Head Start program in Gorham. She went on to earn her social workers license and devoted her career to helping others. Linda gave 20 years of service to the People's Regional Opportunity Program then went on to work as the general assistance administrator for Town of Windham from 1991-2005.



Linda was an excellent equestrian who spent a great deal of her youth riding horses at Lufkin Stables in Westbrook. She was an avid reader who enjoyed nonfiction and autobiographies. She loved the sun and enjoyed many summer days spending time at Scarborough Beach with family and friends. She loved kids and animals but most of all Linda loved her family.



She was a kind compassionate sweet lady who will be missed by those who knew her. But most of all she will be missed by her very special daughter Jody who she shared a close bond with as they spent a great deal of time together. Linda is survived by daughters, Jody Paul of Windham, Laura Paul of Windham, Darline Tracy Bellows of Anderson, S.C. who she treated like her own daughter.



She was predeceased by her parents; husband Kent Paul, brother John "Jack" Maguire.



A graveside will be held for Linda and Kent on Saturday, June, 29 at 11 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery in Gorham.







