ALVIN, Texas - Linda Lou (O'Brien) Zeman of Alvin, Texas, passed away April 19, 2019, at home in her sleep surrounded by her family, after a lengthy illness. Linda was born March 15, 1952 in Caribou, Maine to parents Ronald E. O'Brien and Cecile P. (Dumond) O'Brien. Linda grew up in Connecticut and Maine, and attended Portland High School, Portland.She was married to her husband Darrel E. Zeman of 46 years on Nov. 4, 1972 at Stroudwater Baptist Church, Portland. They have one son Christopher M. Zeman, as well as their grandsons Kyler J. Zeman and Chayce D. Zeman of Alvin. The couple resided in Maine, Wisconsin and most recently Alvin, Texas for the past five years.After moving from Maine to Wisconsin, Linda spent several decades of her life holding various positions with the Regal Ware Inc. a company manufacturing high end aluminum and stainless-steel cookware. There she learned many new skills and formed friendships that have lasted far beyond her retirement.Linda was preceded in death by her parents Ronald and Cecile O'Brien; brothers Gerald and Robert O'Brien, as well as sisters Brenda Page and Donna Swift. She is survived by her husband Darrel; son Christopher; grandsons Kyler and Chayce, all of Alvin, Texas; as well sisters Patricia Ackley of Ocala, Fla., Margaret LaCroix of Gray, Debra O'Brien of Fond du Lac, Wisc. and Susan Bowen of Alvin, Texas.Linda's passion in life was her family and travel by cruise ships, planes, automobiles or RV to, or with, that family wherever it took them. She dearly loved her sisters and spent time with, or called, them every day of the year and often several times a day. The stories and history of the traveling O'Brien Sisters will live on for decades. Most recently her passion had been focused on her grandsons Kyler and Chayce which was the greatest dream of her life to know them and to watch them grow into young men with great futures ahead of them.Linda's cremated remains will be taken to her beloved Portland and interned in the family plot within the Brooklawn Cemetery of Portland. There will be a graveside memorial service there for friends and family at a future date, yet to be determined.Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneral







