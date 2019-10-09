Linda Lou Kimball

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lou Kimball.
Obituary

PORTLAND - Linda Lou Kimball passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 after complications from a long illness. She was born in Portland on Aug. 22, 1950, and graduated from Portland High School. Linda was a well-loved and respected employee in the medical records department at the Osteopathic/MMC hospital until 2001.

Her cats were dear to her heart and she generously supported the Animal Refuge League. She also enjoyed watching her favorite college sports, Notre Dame football and March Madness basketball.

Linda is survived by her husband of 32 years, Lawrence Kimball of Portland. She was predeceased by her sisters, Nancy Collard and Paula Berry, her mother, Marjorie Chick and her father, Paul Berry.

A graveside service will be held on Oct. 19, in Bridgton. You may offer your condolences at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Donations may be made in Linda's memory to:

The Animal Refuge

League of Portland.

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com