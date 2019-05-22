WINDHAM - Linda Libby of Windham passed away unexpectedly on Monday May 13, 2019, surrounded in love by her family. Linda was born to Raymond and Shirley (Beal) Higgins on August 14, 1947, in Portland.
She was a 1965 graduate of South Hadley High School in Massachusetts along with attending the University of New Hampshire.
In her early years, Linda worked in the insurance industry within the Boston area and in 1973 returned to Maine to open the first Clark Insurance branch in Windham.
In 1978 she married Stephen D. Libby and became co-owner to Libby's Rent-All. In future years they also opened and operated together, Libby Energy and S.D. Libby & Sons Transport.
Linda especially enjoyed painting, flower gardens, watching her sweet hummingbirds and time at the family property, Herm Haskell Cove on Dundee Pond.
If Linda touched your life in any way it was a blessing of kindness and generosity. She was truly an Angel on Earth who loved deeply and always unconditionally.
Linda was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her father-in-law Glenn S. Libby; husband Steve Libby; son Allen and wife Tammy Libby, son Adam and wife Wendy Libby; eight adored grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will be held.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 22, 2019