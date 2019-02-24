Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Dale Butterworth. View Sign

PORTLAND - It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Dale Butterworth announces her passing on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the age of 64 years. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Dale Jared Butterworth and Florence Caro (Atwood) Butterworth.Linda was a gift to those around her; while she will be sorely missed by her family and friends, her generous spirit and love will never be forgotten. A lifelong resident of Maine, Linda was born May 2, 1954 in Portland, and was raised on her family's farm on Middle Road in Cumberland. As the setting for her childhood and many subsequent family gatherings, "The Farm" was synonymous with family her entire life. Linda was a graduate of Greely High School and she earned an associate degree from Westbrook Junior College. Following college, Linda worked as a legal secretary for the law firm of Troubh Heisler LLC for 41 years. She always thought of them as her second family.Linda had many hobbies, including quilting, knitting, shelling and antiquing, but her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and friends. Her generous heart made her the family favorite go-to person, and she maintained many lifelong friendships. She was fond of traveling in pursuit of her hobbies, frequently with her sisters and friends, finding her way to many road trip adventures throughout Maine and the Northeast.Her family will forever be shaped by "Aunt Linny," a constant presence at birthday parties, school plays, little league games, graduations and holidays; and as the Butterworth family expanded through marriage and children, Aunt Linny became an important part of each and every new family members' lives. Whether it was a birthday card, a hard-to-find present for Christmas, or a handmade quilt to welcome a newborn, Linda knew how to make her family & friends feel special, and was loved deeply in return. Linda was a devoted caregiver for her parents throughout their lives, especially in their later years, and spent countless hours looking after them at "the Farm" in Cumberland.Linda will be lovingly remembered by her friends and family; sisters Susan Swanson, Sally Wilkinson, Jane Herbst, and her beloved twin brother, James Butterworth and his partner, LeeAnn Costello; her 15 nephews and nieces-in-law; and 15 great nephews and nieces. Linda was also predeceased by her brother-in-law Samuel Wilkinson.A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at the Tuttle Road Methodist Church, 52 Tuttle Rd., Cumberland. Please visit







PORTLAND - It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Dale Butterworth announces her passing on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the age of 64 years. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Dale Jared Butterworth and Florence Caro (Atwood) Butterworth.Linda was a gift to those around her; while she will be sorely missed by her family and friends, her generous spirit and love will never be forgotten. A lifelong resident of Maine, Linda was born May 2, 1954 in Portland, and was raised on her family's farm on Middle Road in Cumberland. As the setting for her childhood and many subsequent family gatherings, "The Farm" was synonymous with family her entire life. Linda was a graduate of Greely High School and she earned an associate degree from Westbrook Junior College. Following college, Linda worked as a legal secretary for the law firm of Troubh Heisler LLC for 41 years. She always thought of them as her second family.Linda had many hobbies, including quilting, knitting, shelling and antiquing, but her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and friends. Her generous heart made her the family favorite go-to person, and she maintained many lifelong friendships. She was fond of traveling in pursuit of her hobbies, frequently with her sisters and friends, finding her way to many road trip adventures throughout Maine and the Northeast.Her family will forever be shaped by "Aunt Linny," a constant presence at birthday parties, school plays, little league games, graduations and holidays; and as the Butterworth family expanded through marriage and children, Aunt Linny became an important part of each and every new family members' lives. Whether it was a birthday card, a hard-to-find present for Christmas, or a handmade quilt to welcome a newborn, Linda knew how to make her family & friends feel special, and was loved deeply in return. Linda was a devoted caregiver for her parents throughout their lives, especially in their later years, and spent countless hours looking after them at "the Farm" in Cumberland.Linda will be lovingly remembered by her friends and family; sisters Susan Swanson, Sally Wilkinson, Jane Herbst, and her beloved twin brother, James Butterworth and his partner, LeeAnn Costello; her 15 nephews and nieces-in-law; and 15 great nephews and nieces. Linda was also predeceased by her brother-in-law Samuel Wilkinson.A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at the Tuttle Road Methodist Church, 52 Tuttle Rd., Cumberland. Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Linda's online guest book. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Lindquist Funeral Home

Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close