PORTLAND - On April 29, 2019 the heavens gained an amazing cook. Linda "TinTin" Cooney Fogg, 69, passed away after a battle with Alzheimer's. Many left behind will wander aimlessly, the sink will fill up with dishes, petty theft will decrease, and the cookies will never taste the same. Linda was loved by her larger-than-life family and friends. Her infectious smile, her endless generosity, and her good will towards others will be missed. Because, come on, don't we need more people like Linda around?!
Linda was predeceased by her parents, Will and Lorraine Lozier of Fort Kent, Maine. She is survived by her husband, Kevin; sons Mike and Chris; and daughters, Kayla and Kerrie. Oh, and Abigail, her beloved feline friend. She also leaves behind seven brothers and sisters.
A celebration of life will be held on May 18, at the Elks Lodge, at 1945 Congress St., Portland, Maine, from 11 a.m. -1 p.m.
Those wishing to honor Linda's memory can contribute to the
at https://alz.org/get-involved-now/other_ways_to_give/tributes
Search: Linda Fogg (TinTin).
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 5, 2019