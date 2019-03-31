ALRFED - Linda Brault, 60, of Alfred, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home. She was born April 10, 1958, in Manchester, Conn., the daughter of Richard Leon and Barbara Jean (Thompson) Clapp, and was educated in Windham, Conn., graduating in the class of 1976 from Windham High School.
On Dec. 24, 2004, she married Roger Brault in Alfred.
She had been employed as a pharmacy technician at NCS Pharmacy in Kennebunk for four years and Rite Aid in Saco for 15 years. She also provided home care through Saco River Health care.
Linda enjoyed crafts such as scrapbooking, and crocheting. She enjoyed the company of her Shelties.
She is survived by: Roger Brault, her husband of 14 years, of Alfred; her brother, Russell Clapp and his wife, Kellie, of Freeport; one stepson, Roger Brault Jr. and his wife, Tiffany; and his stepgrandson, Keith Brault, all of Sabattus; her nephew, Joshua Thompson of Portland; dearest friends, Timothy and Diane Keenan of Harrison, Karen Underwood of Old Orchard Beach; aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on April 13, 2019, at The Salvation Army Church, 2 Sixth St., Old Orchard Beach at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, North Berwick. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019