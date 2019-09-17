Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Beer Johnson. View Sign Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Linda Beer Johnson, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Houses surrounded by family and friends after a long illness. Linda was born Linda Lee Hedrick on Feb. 15, 1948 in Albuquerque, N.M. to her parents, the late Rev. Warren Lee Hedrick and the late Alma Lang Hedrick of Sanford, Maine.



Throughout her childhood, Linda was a determined and strong-willed young lady; she was often called "Lucy" in reference to Lucy in the Peanuts comic strip. Her strong-willed nature served her well as she developed a great love of politics and proudly considered herself part of "the Resistance!". Rarely the quiet one in the room, Linda never shied away from a good debate and fiercely defended her belief in the dignity of all people and that everyone should be treated equally, with love and respect.



Linda was employed at L.L. Bean for over 10 years, and then was manager of total quality at Nichols of Portland, L.L.C. for several years and then was sales administrator for E. F. Johnson Insurance until her retirement.



Linda was a one-of-a-kind spirit who could light up a room with her timeless style and incredibly warm nature. She often expressed her love through lavish dinner parties and delicious food-always the consummate hostess, she found great joy in entertaining. Linda attended Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio and as a member of the Thespian Society, was able to indulge in her love of the arts through many theatre performances; Linda was "theater" through and through. She delighted in bringing stories to the stage and so enjoyed getting carried away in literature, that she often had multiple books going at any one time.



Linda has made a great impression on this world, particularly through her most valued accomplishments, her son, Joshua Beer, his wife, Brooke, and her beloved granddaughter, Lauren Beer of Lake Worth, Fla.; and her stepdaughter, Abigail Sedenka, and her husband Chris of Buxton. Linda always shared their accomplishments with great pride and a beaming smile, particularly Lauren's talent and love of horseback riding. Linda always held a soft spot in her heart for all animals.



Linda is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Everett F. Johnson Jr., and their rescue dog, Chucky. She is also survived by her two brothers, Thomas Hedrick and his wife, Bonny of Harwinton, Conn. and Richard Hedrick and his wife, Linda of Warner, N.H.; along with two nephews; and two grandnephews. She also leaves behind her most trusted confidant and long-time friend, Lynne Dougherty of Cumberland and her husband, Jeff.



Services for Linda will be private at the convenience of the family. To send a tribute in memory of Linda please visit



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.



Loved ones would like to express immense gratitude to everyone at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the gentle care given to Linda and the kindness they shared with her family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda's memory to



New England Chapter, American Diabetes



Association



260 Cochituate Rd.



Suite #200



Framingham, MA 01701







