Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM Faith Baptist Church 43 Washington St. North Auburn , ME

WINDHAM - Celebrating the life of Linda Arline Case (Feb. 9, 1943 - June 24, 2019), 75, of Windham, who entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 24, 2019. The daughter of Arline Terry, she was born in Bath on Feb. 9, 1943. She enjoyed her summers at the camp on Pettingill Pond in Windham. When Linda was 15, she moved to California. She graduated from La Puente High School, and married Harold, the love of her life on Feb. 16, 1963. Together they raised three children. Linda missed the beauty of Maine and spoke of it often to Harold, so they returned in May of 1973 and built their dream home in Standish. There they enjoyed living in the woods, bird watching, feeding the deer, picking high bush blueberries, appreciating their neighbors and watching their family grow. Linda had a successful career in Tupperware. She became a manager and was awarded a trip to Hawaii and received national honors for her sales. Linda named her unit, "The Planters", this was indicative of her love for flowers and gardening. Linda's love for planting was beautifully displayed inside and outside her home. Linda and Harold served together in ministry at Grace Baptist Church for 38 years. She loved taking care of the babies in the nursery and enjoyed singing in the choir. She also loved singing with her family around the piano at home. Linda was a beloved daughter, loyal sister, faithful wife and loving mother, but she truly was suited for her role as "Grammie." She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren especially at the camp. Linda's smile was a treasured comfort for all who knew her. If there is one relationship that Linda cherished most, besides her love for God, it was her love for Harold. For 55 years, they exhibited what it means for two to become one; their marriage was a testimony to all. Together they mentored many young people for Christ. They cherished life through joys and sorrows all the while trusting God. What a legacy of love, faith and family!



Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold; her mother, Arline Terry; grandparents, Ralph and Hattie Philbrick; her cousins, Bob Philbrick and Betty Donahue, and uncles. She is survived by her twin brothers, Rodney, Ronnie and Karen; sister-in-law, Lorraine and Jim; brother-in-law, Wayne and Linda; brother-in-law, Gary and Dana; son, Buddy and Stacey, Linda Marie, son, Ken and Lori, daughter, Terry Lynn and Randy, grandson, Chandler and Brittany, granddaughter, Taylor and Jason, granddaughter, Sheree, granddaughter, Kaylee and Zachary, grandsons, Austin and Garrett, granddaughter, Rylee, granddaughter, Caitlynn and Wes, grandsons, Connor and Hunter, great-grandsons, Jackson and Thatcher, and three more on the way.



Public visitation will be Saturday, August 3, from 1-3:30 p.m., at Faith Baptist Church, 43 Washington St., North Auburn, Maine, 04210. Condolences may be expressed at



The family would like to express our appreciation for the loving care Linda received at Ledgewood Manor in Windham.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made



in Linda's memory to:



Faith Baptist Church



43 Washington St.



North Auburn, ME 04210







