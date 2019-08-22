Linda Ann Poitras (1956 - 2019)
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss. My linda RIP. Fly hi with the..."
    - Bernadette DiFazio McNinch
  • "charlotte wemmell ill always remember the fun we had when..."
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel
35 Church Street
Westbrook, ME
04092
(207)-854-2341
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel
35 Church Street
Westbrook, ME 04092
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua
268 Brown St
Westbrook, ME
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hyacinth's Cemetery
296 Stroudwater St
Westbrook, ME
LIMINGTON - Linda Ann Poitras, 63, died peacefully Aug. 18, 2019, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was born to Philip and Priscilla (Tanguay) Moulton on March 3, 1956, the second of nine children.

Linda was a 1974 graduate of Gorham High School and recently retired from Fairchild Semiconductor. Linda brought much joy to her family and friends. She forged her own path in life with grit and determination.

She was predeceased by her dad, Philip, and one sister, Karen.

Linda is survived by her son, Travis who is deployed overseas as well as her mom, Priscilla. Sisters, Bonnie Carignan, Theresa Elwell and husband, Rick, Susan Cairns, Cindy Moulton and her partner, John McLaughlin. She is also survived by brothers, Philip Moulton and wife, Diane, Darrell Moulton and wife, Belinda, Dennis Moulton and wife, April. Also surviving Linda are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and her three beloved cats, Rocky, Tiger, and Rascal, who were truly her "babies."

Visiting hours for Linda will be 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Interment will be 11 a.m.. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at St. Hyacinth's Cemetery, 296 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Online condolences can be left at Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's name can be made to

The Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US-1 #250

Falmouth, ME 04105

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019
