KENNEBUNK - Lincoln Hovey Good, 91, formerly of Partridge Lane in Kennebunk, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his residence in Huntington Common with his family at his side.
Linc, to those who knew him, was born Sept. 5, 1928, in Boston, the son of Herbert Shelley Good and Elizabeth Hovey Jack. He attended Newton and Lexington public schools and graduated from Lowell Technical Institute with a degree in textile engineering.
A post-World War II U.S. Army veteran, Lincoln served in Japan from 1946-1948, after its surrender. He then moved to Maine to begin his career in textiles. There, he met Ruth Wills at a Lewiston church social, whom he married on Oct. 14, 1956. They made their home in Auburn, where they belonged to the Downeast Camera Club before relocating to Kennebunk in 1966 with their two young children.
A longtime employee of the textile industry, Linc, started at Lockwood Dutchess in Waterville. Quickly thereafter he joined Milliken, Inc. in Lewiston and Lisbon for 12 years, before bringing his expertise to WestPoint Stevens in the Biddeford mills for 31 years.
Mr. Good was an active member of Christ Church in Kennebunk and participated in the Kennebunk Fire Society for many years. He loved traveling, photography, boating and camping at Kezar Lake. In his retirement years, Linc could be found volunteering in a striped railroad cap at the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad in Portland, where he and Ruth spent many a day together. Lincoln helped lay track to restore the historic RR and shoveled coal so the engines would run. He and his beloved wife volunteered during the Christmas season on the Polar Express bringing joy to children and families on the magical journey.
He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Good, who passed in 2014; a sister, Shelly Good and a brother, Allen Good. He will be dearly missed by his survivors including his son, Timothy H. Good and his wife, Wendy, of Kennebunkport, his daughter, Rebecca C. Good and her husband, William Morrison of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Alison J. Wallman of Park City, Utah, and Jason H. Good of Salt Lake City, Utah, and eight stepgrandchildren.
Visiting hours will be from 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 15, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., with military honors on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery, 192 Summer Street, Lewiston, Maine.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Lincoln's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019
