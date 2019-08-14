|
GORHAM - Lily Faye Van Gilder, 86, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019, at Maine Medical Center. She was born Feb. 12, 1933, the daughter of Edgar and Achaia (Bishop) Harris.
Faye grew up in Millville, New Jersey, graduating from Millville High School in the class of 1950. On April 20, 1962, she married Dale Van Gilder and together they made their home in New Jersey until moving to Maine in 1975. She was employed at various insurance agencies as an insurance claims adjuster and in her spare time, she loved to read.
Above all, Faye was completely devoted to her family as a wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Van Gilder; her sons, Robert Van Gilder and his fiancé, Diane Knowlen, and James Van Gilder and his wife, Amy; grandchildren, Jeni McLellan and her husband Mike, Jillian Schilp, Caleb Van Gilder, William Schilp, and Sydney Van Gilder; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, and her sisters, Sophie Fithian, Ruth Loper, and Louise Thompson.
A period of visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2-3 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook, Maine 04092, where a brief service will be held at 3 p.m. There will also be a period of visitation on Tuesday, August 20, from 10-11 a.m., at the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, 24 North Second Street, Millville, New Jersey, 08332, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. To express condolences or participate in Faye's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
