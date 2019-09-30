Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian F. Naples. View Sign Obituary

PORTLAND - Lillian F. Naples passed peacefully after a long period of declining health on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in Portland. She was born Oct. 4, 1926 in Biddeford, the daughter of Mary (Yonowitiz) and Morris Finkelstein. She attended schools in Portland, and in other states during family work moves. She graduated back at Portland High in 1943.Lillian worked alongside her beloved mother in World War II plants. She then began a career in office work, becoming a skilled bookkeeper. Her mother passed in 1946, a heart-breaking time for her.In 1948 he met and married the love of her life, Alphonse Naples. They both worked at local businesses. Son, Rudy, came in 1949. Although Lillian was a city girl, in 1953 she partnered with Al in his dream of operating a livestock farm. They bought an old one in Buxton. She did farm work, while also caring for Rudy and newborn, Stevie. When her sons were both in school, she went back to office work, still while well caring for her family and doing some farm work. She was a lifelong learner and treasured education. She spent much effort making sure her sons got the best possible. Stevie's special needs became a lifelong daily effort for her; which she did expertly and gracefully. Al passed in 1987, and besides part time work, Lillian spent her time always being Stevie's rock, and Rudy's cheerleader of his life journey.As the years passed, she became "Aunt Lil" to her many nieces and nephews and their children – always ready to support them in any way she could. She enjoyed nothing better than getting together for family celebrations. She had many laughs at breakfasts, Bingos, etc. with her nieces, including Jean and her daughter, Laura. Lillian was "pizza lady" to Jean's granddaughter.When Lillian's health caused her to need skilled care she moved to the Cedars in Portland. She befriended many residents and staff there by giving them years of her "Hi Beautiful" greetings, and sweet smiles, waves and winks.The hallmarks of Lillian's life were truly family first and hard working. Her sons will dearly miss her.Lillian is survived by her son, Rudy of Yarmouth and his stepchildren, Brendan, Jennifer and Patrick and their children; her son, Stevie of Falmouth; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.The family wishes to thank all those at the Cedars Skilled Care who provided Lillian with years of compassionate care, including the physician team, nursing, CNAs, activities, nutrition and facilities. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 76 State Street, Gorham. An hour of visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service. A private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Autism Society of Maine 72 Main St. B Winthrop, ME 04364 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 30, 2019

