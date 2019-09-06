WINDHAM - Lillian E. (Chadbourne) Noble passed away Sept. 3, 2019 at Maine Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born July 25, 1937 to Walter and Margaret Chadbourne and was raised in Portland along with her nine siblings.
Some of her happiest times were spending time with her grandchildren and winters in Florida with her husband. She loved going to the casino and playing the slot machines. Lillian will be remembered for her remarkable sense of humor and making people laugh. She also enjoyed being a caretaker for her grand-dog, Gizmo, in the last years of her life.
Along with her parents, Lillian is predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Maurice C. Noble.
She is survived by one daughter, Kathy Seybolt, one son, Paul Noble and his wife, Jen; along with grandchildren, Kim Calderella and her husband Mike, Kelly Seybolt, Jake Noble, and Alex Noble.
At Lillian's request, there will be no funeral services.
To express condolences, and to participate in Lillian's online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Gifts in her name can be made to the
Windham Fire-Rescue
375 Gray Rd.
Windham, ME 04062
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019