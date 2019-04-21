Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND - Lillian D. Frost, 93, formerly of Daytona Street, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in North Attleborough, Mass. following declining health.



She was born in Portland on August 25, 1925, the daughter of the late Henry A. and Delia E. (Carr) Prince. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1943.



Originally a communicant of St. Dominic's Church in Portland she later became a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in South Portland.



Lillian worked her entire career as a sales associate for Porteous, Mitchell, & Braun department store, retiring in 1994 after a 30 year career with the company.



Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Herman Frost in 1998. She is survived by two sons, Carl D. Frost and his wife Mary of North Attleborough, Mass. and Steven M. Frost and his wife Sharon of Wilmington, N.C.; a sister Mary Boucher of Dover, N.H.; two grandsons; and six great-grandchildren.



Visiting hours celebrating Lillian's life will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A service will follow at the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta. To view Lillian's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit







SOUTH PORTLAND - Lillian D. Frost, 93, formerly of Daytona Street, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in North Attleborough, Mass. following declining health.She was born in Portland on August 25, 1925, the daughter of the late Henry A. and Delia E. (Carr) Prince. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1943.Originally a communicant of St. Dominic's Church in Portland she later became a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in South Portland.Lillian worked her entire career as a sales associate for Porteous, Mitchell, & Braun department store, retiring in 1994 after a 30 year career with the company.Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Herman Frost in 1998. She is survived by two sons, Carl D. Frost and his wife Mary of North Attleborough, Mass. and Steven M. Frost and his wife Sharon of Wilmington, N.C.; a sister Mary Boucher of Dover, N.H.; two grandsons; and six great-grandchildren.Visiting hours celebrating Lillian's life will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A service will follow at the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta. To view Lillian's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Funeral Home Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes

1024 Broadway

South Portland , ME 04106

207-773-6511 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com