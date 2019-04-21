SOUTH PORTLAND - Lillian D. Frost, 93, formerly of Daytona Street, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in North Attleborough, Mass. following declining health.
She was born in Portland on August 25, 1925, the daughter of the late Henry A. and Delia E. (Carr) Prince. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1943.
Originally a communicant of St. Dominic's Church in Portland she later became a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in South Portland.
Lillian worked her entire career as a sales associate for Porteous, Mitchell, & Braun department store, retiring in 1994 after a 30 year career with the company.
Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Herman Frost in 1998. She is survived by two sons, Carl D. Frost and his wife Mary of North Attleborough, Mass. and Steven M. Frost and his wife Sharon of Wilmington, N.C.; a sister Mary Boucher of Dover, N.H.; two grandsons; and six great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours celebrating Lillian's life will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A service will follow at the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta. To view Lillian's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019