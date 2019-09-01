Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home 20 Bonair Ave Newington , CT 06111 (860)-233-6223 Obituary

NEWINGTON, Conn. - Lillian (Strickland) Corbeil, 89, formerly of Newington, Conn., and Kennebunk, Maine, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. For 61 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Corbeil, Sr.Born in Biddeford, daughter of the late William Young Strickland and Arteline L. (Martin) Strickland, Lillian resided in Newington, Conn. for most of her life and enjoyed summering in Kennebunk.She was an avid gardener and crafter. For many years she was a foster mother caring for many infants in her home until they were adopted. Throughout the years, Lillian supported her children's activities and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren working on a variety of arts and crafts. In her later years, she developed a love of writing poetry.A devoted mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, she leaves her son Raymond Corbeil, Jr. and Patricia Cyr of Stafford Springs, Conn., her daughter Susan C. Ray and her husband James of Simsbury, Conn. and her son-in-law Peter Breglio of Hebron, Conn.; seven grandchildren, Shelby Corbeil, Amy Breglio and her husband Dave Yang, Andrew Breglio and his wife Kim, Matthew Breglio, Elizabeth, Michael and Daniel Ray; and a great-grandson Thomas Breglio. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Lynn A. Breglio and her sister Pauline Kennedy.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, Conn. She will be laid to rest with her husband Raymond in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington, Conn. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at







NEWINGTON, Conn. - Lillian (Strickland) Corbeil, 89, formerly of Newington, Conn., and Kennebunk, Maine, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. For 61 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Corbeil, Sr.Born in Biddeford, daughter of the late William Young Strickland and Arteline L. (Martin) Strickland, Lillian resided in Newington, Conn. for most of her life and enjoyed summering in Kennebunk.She was an avid gardener and crafter. For many years she was a foster mother caring for many infants in her home until they were adopted. Throughout the years, Lillian supported her children's activities and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren working on a variety of arts and crafts. In her later years, she developed a love of writing poetry.A devoted mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, she leaves her son Raymond Corbeil, Jr. and Patricia Cyr of Stafford Springs, Conn., her daughter Susan C. Ray and her husband James of Simsbury, Conn. and her son-in-law Peter Breglio of Hebron, Conn.; seven grandchildren, Shelby Corbeil, Amy Breglio and her husband Dave Yang, Andrew Breglio and his wife Kim, Matthew Breglio, Elizabeth, Michael and Daniel Ray; and a great-grandson Thomas Breglio. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Lynn A. Breglio and her sister Pauline Kennedy.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, Conn. She will be laid to rest with her husband Raymond in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington, Conn. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close