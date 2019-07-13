CUMBERLAND - Letty Berkovich died on July 6, 2019, at the age of 60, after a long struggle with metastatic breast cancer. She never focused on the unjust disease or the fact that she was afflicted. She faced every day with promise; living the way she wanted to live without regret.Letty spent most of her life in Cumberland, Maine and was happiest with her human family and her animal family which included generations of people, dogs, cats, horses, goats and chickens. There was always time for the fury and feathered creatures and time for the pleasure she took in grooming the lawns and tending the gardens. She even took great satisfaction in clearing pathways in the snow for all the two and four legged animals. Letty would describe herself as an artist. She attended school in Cumberland and then went on to the fine arts program at Boston University. She also attended the Portland School of Art and received a teaching degree at the University of Southern Maine. She taught art at North Yarmouth Academy for several years and she had a lasting impact on many of her students. Her students moved on, but many found the time to visit and let her know what they were doing and how they were doing. After teaching she took a job at the Book Review in Falmouth and as a book seller she touched countless lives during her 30-plus years at the book store. She took the time to talk with the store's patrons and she introduced many children and young adults to the fun of reading.On July 2, her two dogs went to visit her at Gosnell House. They gave her a kiss and a wag of the tail and she was content knowing all would be looked after until they would meet again. Letty was special because in a world of jaded insincerity she was kind and genuine. She will be missed by her mother, her sisters, her friends and all the people her kindness and humor touched.A celebration of life service will take place at Temple Beth El in Portland on Sunday July 14, at 3 p.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnesfuneralhome to sign Letty's online guest book. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Westbrook Animal Refuge League or HART Adoption Center and Shelter for Cats.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 13, 2019