Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
Funeral service
View Map
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Following Services
Meeting House Hill Cemetery
BUXTON - Lester "Sonny" R. Snow Jr., 73, passed away on June 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Portland.
He was born in Gorham on July 24, 1945, the son of the late Lester R. Snow Sr. and Agnes (Grover) Snow.
Lester grew up in the Porter and Gorham areas and married Sharon Doughty on Sept. 22, 1967, and raised four children together.
He was employed by SD Warren/Sappi for 34 years. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and is a Vietnam veteran.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and also enjoyed hunting, racing, gardening, raising animals, and watching Patriots and Red Sox games.
Lester was predeceased by his parents; stepmother, Dot Snow; and sisters, Geraldine Guibault, Phyllis Poland, and Leota "DeeDee" Morse.
Lester is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon (Doughty) Snow; children, Randall Snow and his wife, Debra, of Buxton, Karen Snow of Tulsa, Okla., Kevin Snow of Nashville, Tenn., and son, Keith Snow and his wife, Sandra of Hollis; sisters, Dottie Freeman, Becky Morse, and Susan Graffam; brother, Scott Snow; stepsister, Jane Wilkins; grandchildren, Patrick, Dan, Brian, Justin and his wife, Tabitha, Brittany and Nate; eight great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday evening, June 19, from 5-7 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m., at the Hollis Center Church, Rt. 202, Hollis
Burial will follow at Meeting House Hill Cemetery with U.S. Army honors.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 18, 2019
