Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Lesley Adrianne Wilhelmsen, 68, on March 7, 2019, passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2019. Lesley was born in Boston, Mass., March 7, 1951. She was a twin to Kenneth and Ruth Morrison.



She worked the night shift as Lead Telephone Switchboard Operator at Maine Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed doing crafts, shopping, going to movies with her MMC co-workers and having lunch at Olive Garden with her dearest friend Marlene. She also enjoyed living on Spruce Street in Portland for over 40 years, sitting on her porch listening to music. Lesley had a heart of gold, she truly enjoyed helping people whenever she could and loved her Dunkin Donuts coffee and cigarettes.



Lesley was a member of Harold T Andrew's unit #17 for the past 40 years. She continued to serve as State President with The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Maine in 2001. Lesley was well known as Mrs. Sunshine, she brought love and laughter to all her auxiliary sisters.



Lesley leaves behind her son Derek Finn Wilhelmsen of Augusta, whom she loved dearly, nieces and nephews in Boston, Mass., and stepson Dana Herwood of Saco.



There will be a private burial at the Augusta Veterans Cemetery.







PORTLAND - Lesley Adrianne Wilhelmsen, 68, on March 7, 2019, passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2019. Lesley was born in Boston, Mass., March 7, 1951. She was a twin to Kenneth and Ruth Morrison.She worked the night shift as Lead Telephone Switchboard Operator at Maine Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed doing crafts, shopping, going to movies with her MMC co-workers and having lunch at Olive Garden with her dearest friend Marlene. She also enjoyed living on Spruce Street in Portland for over 40 years, sitting on her porch listening to music. Lesley had a heart of gold, she truly enjoyed helping people whenever she could and loved her Dunkin Donuts coffee and cigarettes.Lesley was a member of Harold T Andrew's unit #17 for the past 40 years. She continued to serve as State President with The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Maine in 2001. Lesley was well known as Mrs. Sunshine, she brought love and laughter to all her auxiliary sisters.Lesley leaves behind her son Derek Finn Wilhelmsen of Augusta, whom she loved dearly, nieces and nephews in Boston, Mass., and stepson Dana Herwood of Saco.There will be a private burial at the Augusta Veterans Cemetery. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com