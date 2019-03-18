PORTLAND - Lesley Adrianne Wilhelmsen, 68, on March 7, 2019, passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2019. Lesley was born in Boston, Mass., March 7, 1951. She was a twin to Kenneth and Ruth Morrison.
She worked the night shift as Lead Telephone Switchboard Operator at Maine Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed doing crafts, shopping, going to movies with her MMC co-workers and having lunch at Olive Garden with her dearest friend Marlene. She also enjoyed living on Spruce Street in Portland for over 40 years, sitting on her porch listening to music. Lesley had a heart of gold, she truly enjoyed helping people whenever she could and loved her Dunkin Donuts coffee and cigarettes.
Lesley was a member of Harold T Andrew's unit #17 for the past 40 years. She continued to serve as State President with The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Maine in 2001. Lesley was well known as Mrs. Sunshine, she brought love and laughter to all her auxiliary sisters.
Lesley leaves behind her son Derek Finn Wilhelmsen of Augusta, whom she loved dearly, nieces and nephews in Boston, Mass., and stepson Dana Herwood of Saco.
There will be a private burial at the Augusta Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 18, 2019