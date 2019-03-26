Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonie Pierrette (Nadeau) Frenette. View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Leonie Pierrette (Nadeau) Frenette, 87, passed away on March 22, 2019, at Scarborough Terrace with her family by her side. She was born in St. Martin, Canada, on June 4, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Salomie Roberge Nadeau. She was born the 14th child in a family of 15 children.



Leonie was strong from the beginning. She loved to tell the story of how she was born a premature twin, where her sister, Leonne, did not survive, and how her family kept her warm by putting her in a shoe box and placing her on the bread warmer shelf of the kitchen stove, and how she was run over by a horse and buggy at the age of four. Growing up on a farm, she was given chores at an early age. She would have to milk the cows before school and on Fridays, her mother would send her to catch trout at a nearby brook for the family dinner. At the age of 13, Leonie lost her mother. She was sent to live at the local convent with two of her sisters and then was taken in and raised by her beloved paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Joly Nadeau.



Leonie met her future husband, Jules Frenette, while playing baseball. While she was not the best player, Jules would always pick her to be on his team. They were married April 18, 1949, in St. Martin, Canada. Together they had three children. In 1957, Leonie moved to Stratton and then to South Portland where they lived for over 50 years.



She and Jules loved to spend time with their children, taking them for outings at Kiwanis Beach, digging clams and cooking them at Reid State Park, and enjoying the ocean at Crescent Beach. She loved to spend time with friends and family. She was like a second mother to many, many of her nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in South Portland and the Sacred Heart.



Through the years, she worked at Fairchild Semiconductor, Cumberland Farms, Burger King, Pond Cove School in Cape Elizabeth and then retired from Shaw's in 1992. Through this time, she also kept the books for her husband's general contracting business. She was well liked and made many friends wherever she worked.



After retiring, she and Jules loved to volunteer at their church, the local soup kitchen and Meals on Wheels. From 1992 to 2000, they enjoyed winters in Ormond Beach, Fla., where they continued to volunteer at Meals on Wheels there.



Leonie moved to Scarborough Terrace in October 2011. The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the staff of Scarborough Terrace for the many years of loving care they provided to her.



Leonie was predeceased by her husband, Jules, in 2013; and by her daughter, Rita Colucci, in 1992. She is survived by two sons, Guy Frenette and wife, Carole, of South Portland, and Benoit and wife, Viola, of Buxton; seven grandchildren, two step grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.



Visiting hours celebrating Leonie's life will be held on Friday, March 29 from 4-6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Saturday, March 30 at 10:15 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Leonie's memorial page, please visit







SCARBOROUGH - Leonie Pierrette (Nadeau) Frenette, 87, passed away on March 22, 2019, at Scarborough Terrace with her family by her side. She was born in St. Martin, Canada, on June 4, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Salomie Roberge Nadeau. She was born the 14th child in a family of 15 children.Leonie was strong from the beginning. She loved to tell the story of how she was born a premature twin, where her sister, Leonne, did not survive, and how her family kept her warm by putting her in a shoe box and placing her on the bread warmer shelf of the kitchen stove, and how she was run over by a horse and buggy at the age of four. Growing up on a farm, she was given chores at an early age. She would have to milk the cows before school and on Fridays, her mother would send her to catch trout at a nearby brook for the family dinner. At the age of 13, Leonie lost her mother. She was sent to live at the local convent with two of her sisters and then was taken in and raised by her beloved paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Joly Nadeau.Leonie met her future husband, Jules Frenette, while playing baseball. While she was not the best player, Jules would always pick her to be on his team. They were married April 18, 1949, in St. Martin, Canada. Together they had three children. In 1957, Leonie moved to Stratton and then to South Portland where they lived for over 50 years.She and Jules loved to spend time with their children, taking them for outings at Kiwanis Beach, digging clams and cooking them at Reid State Park, and enjoying the ocean at Crescent Beach. She loved to spend time with friends and family. She was like a second mother to many, many of her nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in South Portland and the Sacred Heart.Through the years, she worked at Fairchild Semiconductor, Cumberland Farms, Burger King, Pond Cove School in Cape Elizabeth and then retired from Shaw's in 1992. Through this time, she also kept the books for her husband's general contracting business. She was well liked and made many friends wherever she worked.After retiring, she and Jules loved to volunteer at their church, the local soup kitchen and Meals on Wheels. From 1992 to 2000, they enjoyed winters in Ormond Beach, Fla., where they continued to volunteer at Meals on Wheels there.Leonie moved to Scarborough Terrace in October 2011. The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the staff of Scarborough Terrace for the many years of loving care they provided to her.Leonie was predeceased by her husband, Jules, in 2013; and by her daughter, Rita Colucci, in 1992. She is survived by two sons, Guy Frenette and wife, Carole, of South Portland, and Benoit and wife, Viola, of Buxton; seven grandchildren, two step grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.Visiting hours celebrating Leonie's life will be held on Friday, March 29 from 4-6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Saturday, March 30 at 10:15 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Leonie's memorial page, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Funeral Home Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes

1024 Broadway

South Portland , ME 04106

207-773-6511 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com