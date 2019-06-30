SCARBOROUGH - Leonard R. Douglass, 90, of Scarborough, passed away on June 26, 2019, at Maine Medical Center (MMC), surrounded by loving family and companion of 14 years.
Lenny was a lifelong resident of Scarborough, born on Nov. 6, 1928, and graduating from Scarborough High School in 1946. He started digging clams on the clam flats of Scarborough at the young age of eight, worked for Snows Canning Company, became an accomplished cabinet maker with Paulsen Cabinet Works, and eventually retired from MMC. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, where he was stationed in Germany. He was an active member of the Blue Point Congregational Church, singing for many years in its choir, Governor William King Lodge #219, American Legion Post #76, Scarborough Fire Department Engine 4, the Scarborough Historical Society, Senior Saints and Paul's Pals (both singing groups). "Uncle Lenny" loved spending time at the family camp on Sebago Lake where generations of family were raised.
Leonard was preceded in death by his wife Anne of 54 years; his parents; all eight of his siblings, and by his brothers and sisters-in-law. He often commented on being the last family member of his generation.
Lenny is survived by daughters, Diane L. Rogers of Seminole, Fla. and Carol G. Cook and her husband Stephen of Kennebunkport; grandchildren, Kimberly (Rogers) and her husband Nathanael Garman of Windham, Jeremiah and his wife Monique Cook of Waterboro, Nathan Cook of Kennebunkport and his companion, Mary Ann Gagnon of Westbrook.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough, closing with a Masonic Memorial Service. Funeral services will be held at Blue Point Congregational Church, Scarborough, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3. Burial will follow at the Scarborough Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be given to:
Blue Point
Congregational Church
236 Pine Point Road
Scarborough, Maine 04074-9246
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 30, 2019