SCARBOROUGH - Leonard Percival Dow, 68, passed away at home on Sept. 1, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born at home, in South Portland on Dec. 24, 1951, being the seventh of 11 children. He attended South Portland schools and at 17 years of age enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in Thailand, Okinawa, Germany and in Viet Nam. He received many awards where he received the highest academic standing in his class earning Honor Graduate for Advanced Individual training. During that time in Viet Nam, he and a few of his combat brothers were in a war movie with Frank Sinatra Jr. and Dale Robertson, called the Walking Major. Upon return from Viet Nam, he returned to his earlier life as a commercial fisherman.During the mid 70s, he fished on the 165 foot FV the St. Patrick. At 485,000 pounds, it had the largest catch of Red Fish ever brought in. He fished many types of fishing from the shores of Maine to the Bering Sea and Alaska. He retired in the mid 1990s due to increasing ill health. He stayed home and worked in his vegetable and flower gardens and tending to his many fruit trees. His gardens and picture were printed in the paper for recognition for the Best Garden. He also enjoyed volunteering with the Bruce Roberts Toy Fund and the Amvets Post #25 weekly Bingo games. He was a member of the American Legion Post and a life member of the Amvets Post #25. He leaves behind his wife of many years, Katherine Marshall Dow; his children, Jolynn Dow, Michelle Farris, Tracie (Glenn) Cates, Kathryn Farris, Wm. Everett (Latisha) Farris and Lennie M. Dow; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Zachary and Cassandra Farris, Ashley, Abby and Lily Cates (Noah) and, Devin Borchard, Destiny Nye, Everett J. Wendy and Parker Dow. Thomas Farris, Caitlyn Hoyt, Charleigh Young, Angelique and Justice Farris; and good friend and ex-wife Sherry Dow. Lennie was predeceased by his parents, Lester Bertrand Dow and Esther Phyllis Brown; two brothers, Dean and Kevin and a sister, Ethel; also, a great-granddaughter, Monroe Farris. Special thanks to Hospice Northern Light, Dr. Louis Golden, Kim Golden RRT, Dr. Warren Alpern and Dr. Scott Chase, D.O.. A memorial service will take place on Friday, September 13 at 1 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. Burial will follow at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery. To express condolences or participate in Lennie's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019