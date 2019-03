Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard H. Bastarache. View Sign

SANFORD - Leonard H. Bastarache, 89, of Sanford, passed away on Feb. 22, 2019. Leonard was a person who took pride in everything he did. He was a generous, creative, gifted and a gentle man with a passion for life and family.Leonard was born in New Brunswick, Canada, on Jan. 7, 1930. He was raised by his parents, Alban and Alice Bastarache. He attended school in the Sanford Maine school system and graduated from St. Ignatius High School.As a young man, Leonard had a paper route and delivered papers on his bike. He enjoyed telling the story of how his pet chicken would sit in a basket as he made his deliveries.Leonard enjoyed hunting deer and ducks. He would often bring his gun to school dreaming of his next adventure. He also enjoyed playing baseball and football on the school teams and enjoyed snow skiing in the winter.Leonard proudly served in the U.S. Airforce for eight years during the Korean War. When he returned he went to work with his father who owned Lincoln Press in Sanford. He soon became a partner. The business relocated to New Market, N.H., where it became a large printing business. After selling his shares, Leonard retired to his second profession.He was a talented craftsman who could do anything from carpentry, painting, and stonework, whatever it might be. He could build a house from start to finish and the outcome was always the same … Beautiful!Leonard married the love of his life, Linda Prime, on Dec. 28, 1985, where he enjoyed a partnership of caring and love for the last 33 years.He is predeceased by his parents and brothers; Bernard Bastarache Beaumont, Yvan Dionne and Gerry Dionne.He is survived by Alyre Dionne, Jeanette Leger and husband, Raymond, Bernard Dionne, Viola Cormier, Alfreda Despres and Norman Dionne and several nieces and nephews.He will lovingly be missed by the Prime family; Gordon, Ray, Lyndon (Dun), Wayne and their spouses, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors and by Dale, Denise and grandson, Sam Day, whom Linda and Leonard opened their hearts and home to and embraced them as their own.A celebration of life will be held in the spring.Arrangements are under the direction of the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.Condolences may be expressed at







