Celebration of Life 12:00 PM the family home at Higgins Beach

SCARBOROUGH - Leona White, 84, of Plymouth, N.H., and Higgins Beach, Maine, passed away on June 21, 2019, at Franklin Regional Hospital, in Franklin, N.H., surrounded by her loving children.



Born in Portland, Maine on Sept. 20, 1934, she was the daughter of Merrill Sr. and Iva (Wing) Morse. Leona attended Deering High School where she met Alan White whom she married Oct. 2, 1954. Leona had an optimistic way about her and was full of life. She and Alan lived in the Plymouth area from 1971 to 1982 before retiring to Higgins Beach, Maine.



She was an exceptional mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Leona filled her life with good friends, gardening, traveling, genealogy, love of her grand-dogs and scrapbooking with meaningful and lasting memories to last for all. She enjoyed attending NASCAR races in New Hampshire and Daytona and met her idle Dale Earnhardt Jr. while on a family vacation to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C. She also had traveled to Canada, Italy, and Morocco.



She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Alan C. White; grandsons, Jordan Devitte and Keegan Devitte, sisters: Esther Platt, Marilyn Couch and Phyllis MacKenzie, sisters-in-law Mary Peterson and Suzanna Staples, nephews: James Peterson and William Peterson.



Family members include her children, Debra Lacroix (Michael) of Northfield, N.H., Donna Devitte (Jesse) of Hampton, N.H.; and son, Dana White of Campton, N.H.; brother, Merrill L. Morse Jr. (Sue) of Standish, Maine; grandchildren, Kyle Devitte, Ashley Devitte, Mari-Courtney Devitte, Jesse Devitte (Angelique), Joshua Lacroix and Taylor Lacroix; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, as well as her dear friend, Pat Fahey.



We would like to recognize the exceptional staff at Franklin Regional Hospital for their caring dedication, kindness and genuine professionalism throughout Mom's journey there.



A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the family home at Higgins Beach, Maine.



The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements.



In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations may be made in Leona White's name to the



Higgins Beach Association



P.O. Box 262



Scarborough, ME 04070







