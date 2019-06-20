BANGOR - Leon "Don" Sheets passed away on June 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor. He was born in Boise, Idaho on Feb. 18, 1933 to Leon D. & Zina M. Sheets. He grew up in Oregon and graduated from Ontario High School in 1951. Don graduated from Brigham Young University in 1956 and was commissioned to the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, he met his wife at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. Don and Helen were married in Tokyo at Yokota Air Base on Oct. 11, 1958. After leaving the Air Force, Don and Helen returned to the United States and raised their children Donald and Julie. When the family moved to Maine, Don worked as a salesman, sales manager and major accounts manager with Chadwick BaRoss Construction Equipment of Westbrook. After retiring, Helen and Don split their time between their summer cottage on Little Sebago Lake in Gray, and their home in Haines City, Fla. Don and Helen moved back to Portland in December 2010 to be closer to their family. Don is survived by his son Donald H. Sheets and his wife Barbara of Holden, his daughter Julie A. Sheets and her husband Paul Proudian of Gray; his granddaughter Erin M. Sheets of Fairfield, Conn., his grandson Donald C. Sheets and his wife Beth of New Gloucester; his great-grandsons Charlie Sheets of New Gloucester and Jaimie Sheets of New Gloucester; and many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main St., Wickford Village, North Kingstown, R.I. Don will join his late wife Helen at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter with a private burial service. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
In lieu of flowers,donations may bemade to the: Maine Veterans' Home 44 Hogan Rd.Bangor, ME 04401
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 20, 2019