- Leo H. Famolare of Kennebunkport, died on June 17, 2019 at Huntington Common in Kennebunk, at the age of 84. Leo was born on Feb. 7, 1935 in Boston, Mass. to Joseph and Merriam Famolare of Brookline, Mass.
He graduated from Brookline High School and attended Colby College before joining the United States Army.
Leo is survived by his wife Anne; and four children: Lee-Anne (Timothy), Suzanne (Michael), Lisa (George) and Matthew (Kristina). He is also survived by six grandchildren: Amanda, Hannah, Luke, Katherine, Emily and Maxwell. He was predeceased by four siblings: Frances, Martha, Arlene and Joseph Jr.
Leo was part of all aspects of the shoe industry from pattern maker to executive.
He loved biking, including many years riding the Trek Across Maine. He played football in school and loved boating (fishing but not catching), the Patriots and the Red Sox.
A private service was held for his family.
In lieu of flowers,
anyone wishing to
remember Leo may
contribute to the:
-
Maine Chapter
383 US Route 1 Suite 2C
Scarborough, ME 04074
