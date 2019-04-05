|
KENNEBUNKPORT - Leo G. Martin, 90, a longtime resident of Kennebunkport and well-known educator, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a brief period of failing health.Leo was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Marblehead, Mass., the son of Leo Paul and Lillian Frances Timson Martin, and graduated from Marblehead schools. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Army, serving very briefly at the end of WW II, and then in Korea during the Korean War.After the War, Leo attended Boston University, and later earned two Masters' Degrees from the University of Maine. In 1951 he met Priscilla Brown of Kennebunkport, whom he married in 1955. They soon returned to Kennebunkport, moving into the home Priscilla's father and Leo built on Towne Street.Leo began teaching in the Kennebunk School System, where he went onto become principal of Park Street School. He served as Assistant Superintendent and then for 17 years, as Superintendent of SAD 71. Leo was appointed Commissioner of Education for the State of Maine during the Jock McKernan administration.Upon leaving his post, he formed an educational consulting business and also worked with the New England Schools and Colleges accrediting international schools around the world.Active locally, Leo was a member of the South Congregational Church in Kennebunkport, The Kennebunk Rotary Club, Arundel Lodge #76, AF & AM and was Past Master in 1961, a longtime member of the Kennebunkport Budget Committee, interim town manager of Kennebunkport, and interim superintendent for several school systems throughout the state. He most recently has served on the Board of Directors for Spurwink in Scarborough, chairing its Human Resources Committee. Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years Priscilla Brown Martin; a son Gary E. Martin and his wife Tammy, a daughter Susan L. Martin; three grandchildren Chad M. Courville, Katharine L. Courville, and Adam J. Martin; and a brother Peter Martin, all of Kennebunkport. Visiting hours will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk, with a Masonic Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Overflow parking with a shuttle to the funeral home will be available at the Sea Road School, 29 Sea Rd., Kennebunk. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at South Congregational Church, 2 North St. Kennebunkport. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Leo's Book of Memories page at www.bibbermemorial.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. Should friends desire, donations can be made to the:Leo G. MartinScholarship Fund ? Friends of RSU 21177 Alewive Rd. Kennebunk, ME 04043
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019
