WESTBROOK - Leo E. Conley, 94, passed away at his home in Westbrook, on April 14, 2019. He was born in Eastport, Maine, on June 15, 1924, the son of Edward and Mary Conley.
Growing up in Eastport, Leo had humble beginnings and helped to support his family by working at the local sardine packing plant. After graduation from Shead High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served in the South Pacific during World War II. Upon his return home from the war, he furthered his education at a technical school in Vermont where he met and married Marie Pippin. Together, they moved to Westbrook where Leo began his career at SD Warren. Leo and Marie had a son Steven, before Marie's passing in 1968.
Leo later met May Charlotte Labrecque, and the two were married in 1971. Taking an early retirement from the mill allowed Leo and Charlotte to travel. He enjoyed traveling abroad as well as road trips in their RV, and spending the winter months in Zephyrhills, Fla.
In 2017, Leo was honored to participate in the annual Honor Flight to Washington D.C., accompanied by his son, Steve. Leo was an active veteran, every year he proudly marched with the American flag during the Westbrook Memorial Day Parade. He was a member of the American Legion Post 62 on Dunn Street in Westbrook.
Leo is survived by his son, Steven Conley and his partner, Sheila Segerson of Silver Lake, N.H.; a stepson, David Springer and his wife, Chris, of Gorham; grandchildren, Callie and Joshua Conley; and a special niece, Suzanne Chabot.
He was predeceased by his wives, Marie (Pippin) Conley and Charlotte (Lebracque) Conley; sisters, June Ouellette and Ruth Landry; as well as stepdaughters, Janice Springer and Joyce Fitzgerald.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine, 04092. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 19, at 11 a.m., at the chapel. Burial will take place at Woodlawn at a later date.
To express condolences or participate in Leo's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Honor Flight Maine
PO Box 1770
Portland, ME 04104
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel
35 Church Street
Westbrook, ME 04092
(207) 854-2341
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 15, 2019