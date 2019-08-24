|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BIDDEFORD - Leo Cote, 84, of Biddeford, passed away late Thursday afternoon on Aug. 22, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Jay, Maine, on Oct. 29, 1934, the son of Frank and Dezilda (Fortier) Cote. Leo graduated from St. Louis High School, class of 1954. He also graduated from Northeastern Business College with a bachelor's degree in accounting.
Leo served his country in the United States Navy and in the Naval Reserves.
He was employed as an accountant for the Portland Housing Authority for 20 years, retiring in 1996.
Mr. Cote was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church where he sang in the choir and was a cantor for many funerals over the years.
Leo followed local sports, always showing his Tiger Pride for Biddeford football and basketball. He kept many stats over the years which always led to many conversations with his friends.
He had a great love of family, always cherishing the times spent with them, especially with his brothers and his grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by many.
He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Lisa, and by two brothers, Rene and Paul Cote.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lucille (Lavallee) Cote; children, Nancy Valliere and her husband, James, David Cote and his wife, Margie, John Cote and his wife, Deb, Tim Cote; daughter-in-law, Kirsis, John Conley and his wife, Jocelyn, Sue Chantigny and her husband, Marc, and Lisa Heidenthal and her husband, Steve. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Hannah, Heather, Patrick, Cory, Lee, Jill, Joshua, Jacob, Joe, Jessica, Alex and Andrew; and 15 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Guy Cote, Roger Cote, Raymond Cote and his wife, Jackie, and Ronald Cote, many nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. Burial will be private in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Leo's name to:
Hospice of Southern Maine
180 US Route 1
Scarborough, ME 04072
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 24, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|