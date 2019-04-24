Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenora S. Scott. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary





She was born and raised in Fosterville, New Brunswick, Canada, by Alfred C. and Hattie B Veysey. She was one of 14 children. She graduated from the Tabusintac school system. The first three years of her career were spent in the Canadian school system teaching grades 1-8. In 1946, she met the love of her life, Herbert L. Scott. In 1948, they married and decided to move to the United States. Lenora spent the next 28 years of her career as a fabricator with Fairchild Semiconductor making computer chips. She met many lifelong friends working in the Fairchild family.



When Lenora wasn't working, she enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and car rides. Her daughter, Jerri, fondly remembers that they didn't have store bought bread in the house until 1966. The holidays always included lots of delicious pies, pastries, cookies and cakes. When she wasn't baking you could find her in the garden. Her favorites were peonies, roses, and rhododendrons. There was also the big white flower in the back that no one was allowed to touch. For those wondering, it was called Queen Anne's Lace. Lenora and Herbert loved taking car rides together; Sunday morning drives and drives along the coast after dinner. Sometimes they would pack a picnic lunch and drive to Bug Light for their meal.



Lenora is predeceased by her parents and several brothers and sisters.



She is survived by her husband, Herbert Scott; daughter, Jerri and husband, Mark Palmer; son, Laurie and wife, Catharine Scott; son, Ronald Scott and longtime companion, Sandy MacDonald; two grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and two sisters.



On April 24, Wednesday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., there will be a period of Visitation at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. This will be followed by a graveside service at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 881 Highland Ave., South Portland, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at:



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made in Lenora's memory to:



Hospice of Southern Maine (Gosnell)



180 U.S. Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074



or online at



https://hsm46624.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298







