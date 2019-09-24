Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena M. Sanborn. View Sign Service Information Autumn Green Funeral Home 47 Oak Street Alfred , ME 04002 (207)-459-7110 Graveside service 10:00 AM Pine Grove North Cemetery Obituary

SPRINGVALE / East Waterboro - Lena M. Sanborn, 101 years old, died in peace and with her little Chihuahua, Missy, by her side on her bed, in Springvale, on Sept. 4, 2019. Lena had been a longtime resident of East Waterboro.



Lena was born on June 16, 1918 in Acton, one of seven children born to George and Hazel (Sanborn) Pillsbury. Lena married Walter E. Sanborn and they were married for 60 years before his passing in 1996.



When Lena was in her 50s, she went back to school and became a barber. She was one of the first women to own her own barber shop! Lena was still giving free haircuts until 2017. She later added Lee's Dairy Curl and served ice cream on the other side of her barber shop in East Waterboro.



Lena was a woman of great faith and tender hearted towards children and animals. After a century of living, she has entered into eternal rest. She has been a good and faithful servant of God.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Pine Grove North Cemetery in No. Waterboro.



To leave a message of condolence for the family and to read a complete obituary, please visit



The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.







SPRINGVALE / East Waterboro - Lena M. Sanborn, 101 years old, died in peace and with her little Chihuahua, Missy, by her side on her bed, in Springvale, on Sept. 4, 2019. Lena had been a longtime resident of East Waterboro.Lena was born on June 16, 1918 in Acton, one of seven children born to George and Hazel (Sanborn) Pillsbury. Lena married Walter E. Sanborn and they were married for 60 years before his passing in 1996.When Lena was in her 50s, she went back to school and became a barber. She was one of the first women to own her own barber shop! Lena was still giving free haircuts until 2017. She later added Lee's Dairy Curl and served ice cream on the other side of her barber shop in East Waterboro.Lena was a woman of great faith and tender hearted towards children and animals. After a century of living, she has entered into eternal rest. She has been a good and faithful servant of God.A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Pine Grove North Cemetery in No. Waterboro.To leave a message of condolence for the family and to read a complete obituary, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com