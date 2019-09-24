SPRINGVALE / East Waterboro - Lena M. Sanborn, 101 years old, died in peace and with her little Chihuahua, Missy, by her side on her bed, in Springvale, on Sept. 4, 2019. Lena had been a longtime resident of East Waterboro.
Lena was born on June 16, 1918 in Acton, one of seven children born to George and Hazel (Sanborn) Pillsbury. Lena married Walter E. Sanborn and they were married for 60 years before his passing in 1996.
When Lena was in her 50s, she went back to school and became a barber. She was one of the first women to own her own barber shop! Lena was still giving free haircuts until 2017. She later added Lee's Dairy Curl and served ice cream on the other side of her barber shop in East Waterboro.
Lena was a woman of great faith and tender hearted towards children and animals. After a century of living, she has entered into eternal rest. She has been a good and faithful servant of God.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Pine Grove North Cemetery in No. Waterboro.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019