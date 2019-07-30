Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lela "Betty" Murch. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Quaker Ridge Road Casco , ME 04015 (207)-627-4538 Funeral service 2:00 PM Hall Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Quaker Ridge Road Casco , ME 04015 View Map Obituary

SOUTH CASCO - On July 21, 2019 Lela "Betty" Murch passed away in her home with her family at her side. Betty was born August 19, 1924 in Albany, Ga. to Leila Beale Buck and Arthur V. Buck.The youngest of five sisters Betty's mother died giving her birth and the girls were split up to live with different relatives. Betty went to live with an aunt and uncle Elizabeth and Tom Tatom in Montgomery, Ala. along with their two boys John and Frank Tatum.Betty attended local schools in Montgomery and at the same time became a protégée violinist playing for gatherings and the local orchestra. She also played for an ensemble that was in high demand, they traveled putting on performances and at one time played for the Queen of England.After graduating from high school Betty worked for the local USO where she met her husband of almost 74 years Albert "Bert" Murch. She later transferred to Washington D.C. and attended Georgetown University.On April 7, 1944 Bert and Betty were married and once Bert was discharged from the Air Force moved to Orono, Maine. Upon Bert's graduation from the University of Maine in 1947 they moved to Presque Isle, Maine and built a house. In 1950 Bert and Betty purchased a home and moved to Auburn, Maine where they resided for 21 years. In 1970 Bert and Betty purchased a home in Greene, Maine where they would reside for the next 48 years.Betty was a stay at home Mom that took care of their two kids making nearly all of their clothing and cooking terrific meals. Betty was involved with every aspect of family life, she was a den mother for Cub Scouts and the same for Girl Scouts, taught Sunday school in addition to transporting her children as well as the neighborhood children to numerous activities such as sports, cheering, swimming as well as school functions. For many years Bert maintained his insurance office at home and Betty served as his secretary and treasurer which was a full-time job in addition to her role as wife and mom.Once the children had graduated from high school Betty became a secretary in the main office of Edward Little High School where she remained for a number of years. Upon moving to Greene Betty became involved for many years with the Greene senior citizens working with Bert to arrange programs, trips and speakers as well as helping with the serving and cleanup of meals. Betty enjoyed the many trips that she and Bert took to locations in the United States including Alaska as well as Europe in addition to the many camping trips. At their farm in Greene Betty was known for her cooking of meals and desserts and her hospitality for the many guests they had.Most of all Betty was known as an absolutely devoted family member; devoted wife, she and Bert were married almost 74 years, still held hands and when recently asked about their relationship said "I love him more now than when we met"; devoted mother; grandmother; great-grandmother and devoted friend.Betty is survived by her brother Frank Tatom, son Robert and his wife Debra Murch, her daughter Betsy and her husband Craig Walker, her sister-in-law Mary Sawyer, grandson Daniel and his wife Christina Murch, grandson Robert Murch and his husband Gary, grandson Spencer Murch, grandson Ben Smith , step-grandson Kelly and his wife Bekka Madore, step-grandson Cory and his partner Nikki, step-granddaughter Jennifer Madore; great grandchildren Nathan Murch, Sienna Murch, Jacob Murch, Jenna Murch, Zora Smith, and Simon Smith, as well as step great grandchildren Jeremy Madore, Aiden Torres and Temperance Madore; along with many nieces and nephews.Betty was predeceased by her husband Albert "Bert" Murch; her mother Lela Buck and father Auther Buck; aunt Elizabeth Tatom; uncle Tom Tatom; and her sisters Mary Sue, Dorothy, Pauline and Glenn, and brother John TatomA funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. August 10, at the Hall Funeral Home in Casco.The committal service will be at Murch Cemetery in Casco following the funeral. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 30, 2019

