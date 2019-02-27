Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Donald Swanson. View Sign





WESTBROOK - Lee Donald Swanson, 75, passed away in the comfort of his home on Feb. 22, 2019. He was born on Jan. 24, 1944, the son of Harry and Evelyn (Kimball) Swanson.Lee was a graduate of Biddeford High School and went on to earn his associates degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology. For many years, Lee worked for Central Maine Power, where he re-designed the underground utility system for the City of Portland, and later as a pipe fitter at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. For the last 25 years, Lee enjoyed working as a day stock trader.On Oct. 5, 1984, he married Susan Theriault, and together they had a daughter, Amy. Lee enjoyed fishing, camping, target shooting, and being in the Maine outdoors. A jack of all trades, Lee had a quirky personality, and was very knowledgeable when it came to history.He is survived by his daughter, Amy Warner and her husband, Rob, and their daughter, Leah; a sister-in-law, Carol Swanson; many cousins and loving in-laws from his wife's family.Lee was predeceased by his parents; his wife Susan Swanson; and a brother, Bruce Swanson.No services are being held for Lee at this time. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine.

35 Church Street

Westbrook , ME 04092

