BIDDEFORD - Lawrence W. Johnson, 75, of Biddeford, passed away on July 5, 2019. Larry was born in Portland on March 27, 1944. He was the son of Gilbert James Johnson and Beulah (Bridges) Johnson. He was educated in Kennebunkport, graduating from Kennebunk High School in 1962.
Larry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army as well as the U.S. Airforce, serving in Vietnam. He was an active member of Vietnam Veterans of America. He had worked for 16 years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a pipefitter, and at IDEXX for six years as a machine operator.
Lawrence is survived by: his beloved wife of 38 years, Kathryn (Suhy) Johnson; son, Lawrence (Jennifer) W. Johnson, Jr, of Salem, AL; daughter, Melissa Johnson, of Portland, ME; Step-son, Ray Suhy, of Ashbury, NJ; sister, Mary Jo Woodrow; brother, Richard Johnson and step brother Gary Michaud.
Visiting Hours will 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005.
Burial and military honors will be Thursday, July 11th at 1:00 p.m. in Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale, ME.
Burial and military honors will be Thursday, July 11th at 1:00 p.m. in Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale, ME.

Lawrence's family requests that flowers be omitted.
