KNOX - Lawrence Stanley Blanchard, 82, died peacefully on Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by the love of his life, Carleine Bishop, who he dated in college at the University of Maine and was reunited with for the last 11 years. Larry and Carleine shared a lifetime of love in those 11 years and enjoyed summers in Maine and winters in Lake Havasu, Ariz., alongside many friends and family members.



Larry was born on June 12, 1937, in Portland, Maine, to Stanley Hayes Blanchard and Marguerite Catherine (Flint) Blanchard. Larry grew up on the family farm in Cumberland where he developed a passion for farming.



Larry attended the University of Maine where he was president of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity during his senior year. After graduating from the University of Maine, Larry participated in the International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE) as part of a cultural exchange. Larry then returned to Cumberland and managed the Spring Brook Farm where he doubled his Jersey herd and built a free-stall barn and milking parlor.



In addition to his loving wife, Carleine, Larry is survived by two daughters from his previous marriage, Debra Lynn Crump of Maine and Heather Ann Blanchard of California; grandson, Corvus Crump of Maine; stepson, Mason Bishop and his wife, Greta, of Virginia; stepson, Colin Bishop and his wife, Mia, of Texas; two sisters, Katherine Fowler and her husband, Gregory, and Elizabeth Trouant and her husband, Pete, of Maine; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Larry leaves numerous friends in Maine, Arizona, and around the country. Larry was predeceased by his first wife, Roberta Saunders Blanchard.



Larry's life was filled with service to others, and he lived by the daily adage of, "Do the right thing." In retirement, Larry made roughly 100 quilts and donated them to veterans' organizations, foster care youth, and community hospice agencies. His passion was singing, and he particularly enjoyed singing in the Brooks (Maine) First Congregational Church, UCC choir and the Lake Havasu (Arizona) Community Choir.



Larry's love of life and his positive attitude were always evident. While he was battling cancer and heart complications during his last few weeks, nurses, therapists, and others would often remark that, "Larry is my favorite patient." While he was battling cancer and recovering from a serious operation, Larry never complained, uttered a negative word, or was upset. Rather, he met the challenge head on and demonstrated perseverance in the face of a life-threatening illness.



Larry's family would like to thank the medical staff at Medstar Georgetown Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, and Burke Health and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia. They served Larry, became his friends, and comforted him during his final days.



Larry will be memorialized during Sunday church services on Sept. 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Brooks First Congregational Church UCC, 22 Veterans Highway, Brooks, Maine.



Gifts in memory of Larry can be made payable to the:



University of Maine



Foundation



Two Alumni Place



Orono, Maine 04469-5792



or online at







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 14, 2019

