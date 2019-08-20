GORHAM - Laverne May (Waterman) Northrop, 89, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco. She was born on June 30, 1930, a daughter of Dolan and Leonora (Parker) Waterman.
Laverne graduated from Samuel D. Hanson High School, West Buxton and Northeastern Business College, Portland. Laverne married Arden Northrop on Oct. 1, 1954 and were married for 43 years until his passing in 1997. She provided for her family and had the strongest work ethic working over the years for Sears Roebuck and Co, Casco Northern Bank, Gary P. Towle Insurance Agency, and providing child care in her home to many lucky kids.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ardene and Gary Towle, Katrina and Dave Berrill, and daughter Gina Barnes; grandchildren who brought Gram the most joy in her life, Amanda Farrah, Marissa Towle, Ashely Towle, Ryan Barnes, Emily and Vanessa Berrill; her sisters whom she loved dearly, Dorothy Potvin who she loved to listen to her country music with, and Diana Crosby who gave her the nickname "T"; Aunt Laverne had so much love for all of her nieces and nephews; her best friends over the years -Tink and Donna, and new friends Lucille and Louise.
Above all, Laverne was known best for her heart, kindness, compassion, and infectious smile. Laverne cared deeply for others and her greatest goal in life was to put a smile on everyone's face. Her happiness and cheer never went unnoticed by the people she met and because of this, her impact on the world was great. The people whose hearts she touched will keep her spirit alive as they will carry with them the life lessons she taught, her positivity, and her love for others.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, Maine 04038. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will follow at Flanders Cemetery in Buxton. To express condolences or participate in Laverne's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 20, 2019