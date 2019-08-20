Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laverne May (Waterman) Northrop. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Gorham Chapel 76 State Street Gorham , ME 04038 (207)-839-4270 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Gorham Chapel 76 State Street Gorham , ME 04038 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Gorham Chapel 76 State Street Gorham , ME 04038 View Map Burial Following Services Flanders Cemetery Buxton , ME View Map Obituary

GORHAM - Laverne May (Waterman) Northrop, 89, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco. She was born on June 30, 1930, a daughter of Dolan and Leonora (Parker) Waterman.



Laverne graduated from Samuel D. Hanson High School, West Buxton and Northeastern Business College, Portland. Laverne married Arden Northrop on Oct. 1, 1954 and were married for 43 years until his passing in 1997. She provided for her family and had the strongest work ethic working over the years for Sears Roebuck and Co, Casco Northern Bank, Gary P. Towle Insurance Agency, and providing child care in her home to many lucky kids.



She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ardene and Gary Towle, Katrina and Dave Berrill, and daughter Gina Barnes; grandchildren who brought Gram the most joy in her life, Amanda Farrah, Marissa Towle, Ashely Towle, Ryan Barnes, Emily and Vanessa Berrill; her sisters whom she loved dearly, Dorothy Potvin who she loved to listen to her country music with, and Diana Crosby who gave her the nickname "T"; Aunt Laverne had so much love for all of her nieces and nephews; her best friends over the years -Tink and Donna, and new friends Lucille and Louise.



Above all, Laverne was known best for her heart, kindness, compassion, and infectious smile. Laverne cared deeply for others and her greatest goal in life was to put a smile on everyone's face. Her happiness and cheer never went unnoticed by the people she met and because of this, her impact on the world was great. The people whose hearts she touched will keep her spirit alive as they will carry with them the life lessons she taught, her positivity, and her love for others.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, Maine 04038. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will follow at Flanders Cemetery in Buxton. To express condolences or participate in Laverne's online tribute, please visit







GORHAM - Laverne May (Waterman) Northrop, 89, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco. She was born on June 30, 1930, a daughter of Dolan and Leonora (Parker) Waterman.Laverne graduated from Samuel D. Hanson High School, West Buxton and Northeastern Business College, Portland. Laverne married Arden Northrop on Oct. 1, 1954 and were married for 43 years until his passing in 1997. She provided for her family and had the strongest work ethic working over the years for Sears Roebuck and Co, Casco Northern Bank, Gary P. Towle Insurance Agency, and providing child care in her home to many lucky kids.She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ardene and Gary Towle, Katrina and Dave Berrill, and daughter Gina Barnes; grandchildren who brought Gram the most joy in her life, Amanda Farrah, Marissa Towle, Ashely Towle, Ryan Barnes, Emily and Vanessa Berrill; her sisters whom she loved dearly, Dorothy Potvin who she loved to listen to her country music with, and Diana Crosby who gave her the nickname "T"; Aunt Laverne had so much love for all of her nieces and nephews; her best friends over the years -Tink and Donna, and new friends Lucille and Louise.Above all, Laverne was known best for her heart, kindness, compassion, and infectious smile. Laverne cared deeply for others and her greatest goal in life was to put a smile on everyone's face. Her happiness and cheer never went unnoticed by the people she met and because of this, her impact on the world was great. The people whose hearts she touched will keep her spirit alive as they will carry with them the life lessons she taught, her positivity, and her love for others.A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, Maine 04038. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will follow at Flanders Cemetery in Buxton. To express condolences or participate in Laverne's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com